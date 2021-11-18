Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

TSN opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

