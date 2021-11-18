U and I Group (LON:UAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.00

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 151 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 218284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($1.94).

The company has a market capitalization of £186.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.09.

In other U and I Group news, insider Ros Kerslake OBE acquired 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £1,558.83 ($2,036.62).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

