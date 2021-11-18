Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $256.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti reported lackluster first-quarter fiscal 2022 results with both the bottom line and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as supply chain disruptions affected its production schedule. The company is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to the diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment is a potent risk. High operating costs and research and development expenses for products with high technological obsolescence remain a perennial challenge. This is likely to hurt its margin in the short term. It is prone to a number of intellectual property-related risks. Rapid technological changes, evolving standards, frequent product introductions, and short product life cycles add to its woes. However, Ubiquiti’s resilient business model and self-sustaining mechanism for product support boost its growth momentum.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $303.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $236.11 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 92.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 52.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 121.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 761.1% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

