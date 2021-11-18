UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 880 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.35.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

