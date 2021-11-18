UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Belden worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 56,680.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

