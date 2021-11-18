UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

