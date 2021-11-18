UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 15,525 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after acquiring an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after acquiring an additional 367,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

