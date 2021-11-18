UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $2.77 Million Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Momentive Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $428,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,667 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

