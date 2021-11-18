UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €59.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.34 ($67.46).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL stock opened at €63.78 ($75.04) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 1 year high of €62.22 ($73.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.