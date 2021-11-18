UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 187 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of £31.62 billion and a PE ratio of 385.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.93. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

