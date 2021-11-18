UBS Group Begins Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

Shares of MA stock traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.78. 243,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.19 and a 200 day moving average of $361.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $339.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

