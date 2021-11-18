UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURBY. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.