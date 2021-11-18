Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Short Interest Update

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPF opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

