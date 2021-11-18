UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, UMA has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $17.09 or 0.00029610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $180.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00217188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,241,708 coins and its circulating supply is 63,809,056 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

