Uni-Select Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Desjardins raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.63.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51. The stock has a market cap of C$882.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

