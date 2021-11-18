Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNS. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of UNS opened at C$20.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$882.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$22.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

