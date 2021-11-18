UniLayer (LAYER) Hits Market Cap of $16.09 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00223021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

