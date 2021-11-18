Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Unique Fabricating stock remained flat at $$2.59 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,081. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.40. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula bought 150,000 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unique Fabricating stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 118.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Unique Fabricating worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

