Unisocks Price Tops $101,165.85 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $30.55 million and approximately $77,295.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $101,165.85 or 1.73880000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00218465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00087782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.