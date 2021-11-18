United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 1,103 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $255.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.27 and a 200-day moving average of $274.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

