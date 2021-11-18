United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,906 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $667.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,630. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $628.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $317.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.