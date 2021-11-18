United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,382 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Altice USA worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $154,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 149,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

