United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,528,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 144,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 43,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.