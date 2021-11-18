United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.58. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.56 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

