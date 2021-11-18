UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $422.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

