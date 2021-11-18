Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Insurance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 691,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

