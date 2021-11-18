Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $21.01

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $20.24. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $545.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.