Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:UTI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

