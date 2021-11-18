Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.