Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 43,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,405,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Uranium Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.