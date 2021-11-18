Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 5.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 43,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,405,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 2.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Uranium Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
