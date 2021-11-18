Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.