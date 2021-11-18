Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

