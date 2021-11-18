Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $12,246.80 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $12,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UTZ opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.