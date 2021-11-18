Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,692. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 in the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.