UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $3,889,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $2,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Analysts expect that UWM will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

