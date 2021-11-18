Vabble (VAB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.18 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last week, Vabble has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $1.18 million worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

