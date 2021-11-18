Validity (VAL) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $30.93 million and $2.65 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00011739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $787.83 or 0.01328406 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,444,351 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,158 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.