Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.43

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 4700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

