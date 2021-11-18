Valvoline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,731 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,857% compared to the average volume of 395 call options.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,033 shares of company stock worth $326,707. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 45.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 222,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.76.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.