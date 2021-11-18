Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.1% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $167.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.01 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

