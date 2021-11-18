Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Raised by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 76.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 8.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $28,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF opened at $196.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.