Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

STRS stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.

