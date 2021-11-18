Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

