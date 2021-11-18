Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 25,697 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.73% of Timberland Bancorp worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,129 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 181,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

TSBK opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $235.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.