Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 393,455 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Genasys were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $834,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

GNSS opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $8.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens began coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

