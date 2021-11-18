Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.27

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.27 and last traded at $208.27, with a volume of 2880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

