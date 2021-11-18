Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 52-Week High at $220.44

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.44 and last traded at $220.24, with a volume of 2878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

