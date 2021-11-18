Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 571,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

