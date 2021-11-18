Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,077. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

