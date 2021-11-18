Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.400 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.