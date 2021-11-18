Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $29.51. 1,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,522. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Varex Imaging stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

